Baguio reports increase in exports, business firms in 2017

BAGUIO CITY: Combined value of exports from Baguio Economic Zone, John Hay Tourism Special Zone and SM-Baguio Cyberzone totaled more than $2.9 billion in 2017 representing 75.2 percent increase compared to more than $1.6 billion in 2016. Evelyn Cayat, city planning and development officer, reported this on Monday citing data from the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). She said radio, television and communications equipment contributed 64.8 percent to the total exports followed by fabricated metal products, except machinery and electrical with 28.6 percent and call centers at 6.2 percent. The average employment also registered year-on-year increases with 14,622 average employment last year as compared to 13,802 in 2016 or an increase of six percent. Outside PEZA, the trade and industry continuous to prosper with a 2.58 percent increase in the number of business establishments from 19,083 in 2016 to 19,590 last year. The remaining 10 percent of business establishments are engaged in wholesale, aggregates, amusements and others that employ a total of 58,743 people in 2017.