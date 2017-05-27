Baguio schools ready for June 5 opening

BAGUIO CITY: Public elementary and high schools here are ready for the opening of classes on June 5, city schools division officer-in-charge Beatriz Torno said. Education program supervisor for Math Francisco Copsiyan reported there is now a total of 28,859 enrollees in the city’s 45 public elementary schools. For junior and senior high schools, a total of 15,416 students have so far enrolled in the 22 schools. Copsiyan said they continue to campaign for students to enroll at the stand-alone senior high school program at the newly-built Baguio City National Science High School in Barangay Irisan. Apart from the senior high school sections, the campus will house the Grade 7 special science classes formerly hosted by the Baguio City High School and the Pines City national High School. Meanwhile, city police chief Senior Supt. Ramil Saculles said they will again mount “BCPO Implan Ligtas Balik Eskwela” to tackle traffic situation as well as peace and order problems, and to focus on increased police visibility in critical areas.