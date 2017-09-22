Baguio STEPS UP drive vs graffiti

BAGUIO CITY: Mayor Mauricio Domogan has directed the police to step up its drive against violators of the city’s anti-graffiti ordinance. Domogan issued the order during the meeting of Alay Sa Kalinisan, Inc. stressing that graffiti vandalism continues to be a problem in many parts of the Summer Capital and has to be taken seriously. Anti-Graffiti Task Force (AGTF) operations head Ross Goze said he appreciates that this year’s search for the city’s cleanest barangay (villages) included graffiti vandalism as one of its criteria. He added that the group continues to conduct lectures and trainings for volunteers at the AGTF office so they can assist in the on-going campaign against graffiti vandalism. He said 75 representatives from 38 villages have undergone the training-seminars since June of last year and urged other 90 barangay to do the same. Anti-Graffiti code defines graffiti or graffiti vandalism as “any unauthorized inscription, word, figure, painting or defacement that is written, marked, etched, scratched, sprayed, drawn, painted or engraved on or otherwise affixed, to the extent that the graffiti was not authorized in advance by the owner or occupant of the property, or despite advance authorization, is otherwise deemed a public nuisance. It shall include all types of unauthorized markings amounting to vandalism and public nuisance.”

Gaby B. Keith