Baguio temperature continues to drop

BAGUIO CITY: Baguio City local health officials have advised locals as well as tourists to bring with them thick jackets, bonnets and mufflers as temperature in the City of Pines continues to drop as Christmas Eve draws near.

Weather observer and engineer Aljon Tamondong of Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration-Baguio, on Saturday said the lowest temperature recorded this month was 11.5 degrees Celsius on December 16.

The lowest temperature recorded in Baguio was 6.3 degrees Celsius on January 18, 1961.

Baguio temperature seldom exceeds 26 degrees Celsius even during the hottest days of the summer season.

In December last year, the lowest recorded temperature was 13 degrees Celsius.

City health officer Dr. Donnabel Tubera of the Baguio Health Services Office advised the public, including the tourists, to wear thick jackets and keep themselves warm to ward off colds and cough that may lead to flu.

Tubera said warm water, warm blanket, hot coffee and hot chocolate are good to warm the body.

Tamondong said the northeast monsoon that triggers rainfall adds to the dip in the temperature further.

Last December 16, tropical storm Urduja, which lingered in the Philippine Area of Responsibility, contributed to the bone-chilling temperature mostly experienced here in Baguio in the early morning, between 1 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The city’s mercury reading started to drop on December 13 when Pagasa recorded 15 degrees Celsius.

Last December 14, it was at 14.2 degrees Celsius, and on December 15, it was 12.5 degrees Celsius.

For December 22, 19 degrees Celsius was forecastand from December 23 to 31, 20 degrees Celsius.

The temperature is expected to drop starting January.

Tamondong said the peak of Baguio’s coldness is experienced between January until February.

“In the succeeding days, let’s expect the temperature [to]still drop,” he added.

Roland Wong, an owner of Luisas Café, one of the oldest coffee shops in Baguio City, said coffee sales have been brisk since the onset of December.

He added that he observed many local residents drinking coffee every hour in his coffee shop.

“They like our old style of brewed coffee sweetened with brown sugar,” Wong said.