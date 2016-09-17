Baguio to make CCTV mandatory for businesses

BAGUIO CITY: The City Council recently approved on first reading an ordinance requiring all business establishments here to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras, video recorders and monitors for security purposes. The proposed measure of Councilor Edgar Avila states that all business establishments employing more than 10 employees or whose work premises exceed 30 square meters will have to install and maintain in good working condition surveillance and CCTV cameras to operate on a 24-hour, 7-day basis. For this purpose, the city government will accredit CCTV system suppliers and installers to assure quality and efficiency in the operation of such systems to achieve their prescribed purpose. Avila said in no case shall a CCTV camera be installed in toilets, showers, bathrooms, changing rooms and other similar areas.