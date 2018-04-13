Baguio up in arms

NOW that the Department of Interior and Local Government has finally and correctly taken steps to confront Boracay degradation and Puerto Galera zoning violations, it is time they looked into Baguio City.

Baguio citizens are again up in arms against the local government on a zoning issue and a heritage asset. After losing the fight to preserve the trees on Luneta Hill—which failed thanks to the local government’s indifference to environmental destruction—Baguio residents are opposing the planned construction of underground parking in Burnham Park, which has an aquifer that will surely be disturbed.

The current aggravation is the plan to replace the city convention center used for ceremonies, socials and other community events (decrepit as it has been allowed to become by the city) in Burnham Park with a hotel cum mall. The proposal to put up this commercial establishment in place of the convention center is strongly opposed by the Baguio public. A public hearing on the issue was scheduled for Wednesday, April 11. But before that, Baguio residents allied as the Baguio We Want, Baguio Heritage Foundation, Pine Cone Movement, UP Baguio held a press conference last week and started a signature campaign fiercely opposing the idea of losing one more chunk of embattled Burnham Park to privatization and ceding another part of the park to a parking building. More aggravating yet is that the City Council without debate, discussion or listening to the public on the matter, has passed a resolution giving the city mayor the full authority to make the decision on the privatization move on his own, in accordance with a so-called Burnham Park Master Plan for which no approval from Baguio residents seems to have been sought. Does this not look like a done deal? Especially when the mayor declares that whatever happens, development will come to Burnham Park? This so-called Master Plan for Burnham Park seems to be the opposite of the original Burnham Plan. What gives the local government the right to tinker with a heritage site and its original plan to be a park? Indeed, the Baguio local government seems to be playing deaf when it comes to its constituents’ wishes and demands. As we all know, no one is deafer or blinder than those who pretend not to hear or see.

Indeed, Burnham Park is the crux of the present imbroglio. Officially known as Burnham Park Reservation and considered a historic urban park in downtown Baguio, it was designed in 1905 by Daniel Burnham, the American architect and urban designer who had planned and designed Baguio City. Its site was chosen because it was the only large, open space in the hilly terrain of Baguio.

There was always a lagoon in the design. It is still there, more as a commercial venture for boat operators than a peaceful, scenic sight as parks are wont to have. There were other features like a rose garden, a small golf course, eventually a football field and an athletic oval. This last was almost leased off sometime ago to a Korean entity until the public raised a hue and cry. There was too a skating rink with a pergola in the middle for band music on Sundays before World War 2. This last was when Burnham Park was respected as a public park with trees, grass, flowers and a lagoon. After World War 2, the golf course became a large open space where ponies to ride could be rented. But soon enough the open space started shrinking.

Over the years, Burnham Park has been abused. Despite a proclamation by Governor Leonard Wood in 1925, stating that the area was only for park purposes, this did not hold. In the postwar period, a portion was taken over to be the site of the Baguio National High School. Other portions were leased out to commercial ventures. A parking lot was imposed. Meanwhile control went from the Philippine Tourism Authority to the city government, to the National Park Development Authority, back to the authority and now maintenance is in the hands of the Baguio city government. This constant change of managers has brought nothing satisfactory in keeping the park as it should.

Meanwhile, two large restaurants, various eateries, vendors have been eating up the public space. Despite the fact that the park charter says no selling, no alcohol, no smoking and no commercial services like massage, manicure, pedicure and tattooing, they are happening. Also, the skating rink has been turned into a flea market. The children’s playground is neglected, now more concrete than grass with aging playground equipment. One does not get the sensation that this is a large open space because it is so cluttered with commercial structures.

And there are more plans afoot besides the hotel cum mall and a parking building. All on public land that is supposed to be a park.

Actually, Burnham Park is just one symptom of what ails Baguio. A total lack of expert management and planning with input from citizens is missing. There is no concern for environmental issues, but there is a misplaced priority on vending, vending, vending in unregulated, chaotic and oppressive ways in the park and all over the city. And a deaf ear to constituents’ pleas to rectify the situation. There is no evidence that a vision of the future is being considered that is correct and up to the necessary standards. As of now, Baguio has gone way beyond its carrying capacity but it seems that the local government is oblivious to this fact as it continues to let public land be taken over by private hands. Even islands in the middle of streets are allowed to have commercial structures.

The truth is that Baguio’s problems were allowed to accumulate and fester over several decades by negligent and suspect local officials, to the extent that they are now beyond their ability to solve. The problems are too complicated, too layered and too contaminated by vested interests. Only experts, real and competent urban planners, environmentalists and a dose of political will can mitigate the mess. Much of it is irreversible, but hope must not be lost that something can still be done to halt the degradation.

For that there is a need for the local government to admit that they need help. And for some entity to provide the needed political will to turn things around. One viable alternative is for the Department of Interior and Local Government to enter the picture and for the Baguio residents to be heard.