Baguio’s comprehensive land use plan ratified

BAGUIO CITY: The Housing and Land Use Regulatory Board (HLURB) has ratified the city’s Comprehensive Land Use Plan (CLUP), which charts the Summer Capital’s physical and economic development from 2013 to 2023. Mayor Mauricio Domogan, who presented the plan, said the HLURB through Resolution 959, Series of 2017, dated November 27 unanimously approved the plan, giving the city the go-signal to implement it. The Baguio City Council approved in 2016 the Revised Comprehensive Zoning Regulations for the city, paving the way for the CLUP. Domogan said the CLUP adheres to the maintenance of the city’s geo-physical integrity as it pursues sustainable development at all levels. To decongest the central business district, commercial zones were designated at the outskirts: Naguilian Road, Irisan, Camp 7 and Marcos Highway. Rules for the preservation of the watershed and forest reservations are also in place as the CLUP enhanced the disaster risk reduction management of the city.