Baguio’s Melvin Jones football field upgrade approved

BAGUIO CITY: The local government has allocated P25 million for the upgrading of the Melvin Jones football ground perimeter that will serve as relocation site for the vendors of the night market. Councilor Lenadro Yangot Jr., chairman of the City Council committee on market, trade, commerce and agriculture and a member of the Baguio City Market Authority, said identification of the permanent site for the night market is a BCMA priority to help free Harrison Road and provide vendors and the public adequate spaces to maneuver. He added that Mayor Mauricio Domogan has been reiterating the need to relocate the night market without sacrificing the conduct of sports and other crowd-drawing events in the area. Yangot said the City Engineering office is undertaking minor adjustments for the planned concreting and the installation of adequate lighting fixtures within the perimeter of the football field where the vendors will be relocated as soon as the project is completed by next year. More than 1,000 vendors sell their goods in limited spaces along the 500-meter stretch of Harrison Road that is now a major attraction in the city at night. The local government generates at least P1.3 to P1.5 million monthly income from the regulatory fees the night market vendors pay for them to be able to occupy their allotted spaces along the stretch of Harrison Road, which is closed to traffic at night.