Baguio’s project Puraw in full swing

BAGUIO CITY: Around 2,000 houses in the four barangay (villages) – Lower Quirino Hill, Middle Quirino Hill, East Quirino Hill and West Quirino Hill – of Quirino Hill here will be painted with earth colors under the tourism department’s Project Puraw expected to be in full swing this month. City and village officials, along with representatives from the central and regional offices of the tourism department, met at Middle Quirino Hill recently to discuss the mechanics of the project. They agreed the roofs of the houses will be painted white and house owners can select the earth colors for the outside walls of their structures. Middle Quirino Hill Barangay Chairman Genesis Gallente said majority of the residents objected to the planned painting of the houses in pure white but later supported it when the tourism department offered an alternative to paint the sides of their houses with earth colors. Project Puraw is one of the flagship projects of Department of Tourism-CAR regional director Venus Tan to help boost the local tourism industry and provide domestic and foreign visitors with alternative attractions. Meanwhile, Mayor Mauricio Domogan said if Project Puraw is successful in the Qurino Hill, it could be replicated in other parts of the city to provide added value for residents and visitors.