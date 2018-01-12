Bahadoran bids Global Cebu farewell

Misagh Bahadoran officially parted ways with Global Cebu FC to join Perak The Bos Gaurus (TBG) Football Club in the Malaysian Super League.

Global Cebu confirmed the transfer of Bahadoran to the Malaysian club in a statement posted Thursday on its official Facebook page.

“Global Cebu FC can now confirm that Misagh Bahadoran will be moving to Perak TBG for the 2018 Malaysia Super League season,” the statement reads.

“Cebu’s 31-year old former captain heads to The Bos Gaurus after six fruitful years with Global. He has been instrumental in winning our 2012, 2014 and 2016 championships.”

Bahadoran, who turned 31 three days ago, thanked the Cebu-based squad and the people instrumental to his fruitful stay in the club.

“I would like to thank my Global FC family, friends and fans for all the support you have given me to achieve 11 trophies in six years,” he said.

After playing briefly for Pasargad FC and Kaya FC, the Filipino-Iranian winger moved to Global in 2011. He helped the team in three title runs in the former top flight United Football League (UFL).

The longtime Azkals stalwart also won the UFL Cup and UFL FA Cup. Last year, Bahadoran proved to be a vital cog in Global’s runner-up finishes in the 20th RHB Singapore Cup and in the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League.

According to Perak TBG, Bahadoran arrived at Ipoh City, Malaysia last December 28, 2017 and struck a deal the next day, filling the club’s Asean players quota for the 2018 season.

The 5-foot-9 booter was earlier reported to be signing with Kelantan FA but had a change of heart at the last minute.

Meanwhile, Ceres Negros FC formally unveiled its five new signings in national team standouts Amani Aguinaldo, Mike Ott and Sean Patrick Kane together with veteran Spanish goalkeeper Toni Doblas and Japanese striker Takumi Uesato.

The latest additions, excluding Aguinaldo who is nursing a knee injury, are expected to make their debut in the Yellow Busmen’s maiden match of the season against Myanmar’s Shan United FC in the Asian Football Confederation Champions League preliminary stage