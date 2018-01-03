Thursday, January 4, 2018
    Bahadoran chooses TBG over KAFA

    Misagh Bahadoran has reportedly turned down Kelantan Football Association (KAFA) at the last minute to sign with Perak The Bos Gaurus (TBG) FC in the Liga Super Malaysia.

    According to an aseanfootball.org report, the former Global Cebu FC captain has decided to turn down the Kota Bahru-based club last Friday for the squad from Ipoh City, Perak.

    KAFA president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan expressed her disappointment on the decision of Bahadoran, who was supposed to sign a one-year contract with the Red Warriors together with Croatian striker Marko Simic.

    Thailand’s Narubadin Weerawatnodom (left) vies for the ball with Philippines Misagh Medina Bahadoran during their semifinals 2nd leg football match, for the Suzuki Cup 2014 at the Rajamangala stadium in Bangkok on December 10, 2014. AFP PHOTO

    Simic has transferred to Persija Sepak Bola Indonesia Jakarta in Indonesia’s top flight Liga 1.


    “We have prepared the flight tickets for both Bahadoran and also Simic to come to Kota Bahru to sign the contract. But they decided at the very last minute to play for another club instead,” said Khan in an interview with aseanfootball.org.

    “It does not matter that they have decided to play elsewhere, but they should have informed us earlier instead of at the very last minute. Now, we will just have to look elsewhere,” she added.

    Perak TBG has yet to officially announce the transfer of the 30-year old Azkal stalwart.

    JEREMIAH M. SEVILLA

