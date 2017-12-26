Bahadoran leaving Global for KAFA – report

Misagh Bahadoran is reportedly leaving his longtime team Global Cebu FC for Malaysian club Kelantan Football Association (KAFA).

In an interview with Malay Mail Online, KAFA president Bibi Ramjani Ilias Khan said there is a big chance that the Philippine Azkals stalwart will sign with the Red Warriors.

“I can confirm that there is 90 percent chance that Bahadoran will join the Red Warriors,” said Ramjani.

Bahadoran was tapped by the Kota Bharu-based club to fill the Asean players quota for the Liga Super Malaysia next year.

According to New Strait Times, the 30-year old midfielder and the squad have agreed to a one-year deal.

“The decision to sign him (Bahadoran) was agreed upon by our selection panel. He meets our criteria,” said Ramjani.

The Filipino-Iranian footballer began playing for Global in the now-defunct United Football League (UFL) back in 2011. He won three UFL championships with the squad and several minor trophies.

Bahadoran also played a key role in the Cebu-based squad’s runner-up finishes in the 20th Singapore Cup and the inaugural season of the Philippines Football League this year.

The Manila Times was contacting Bahadoran to confirm the transfer but he’s not responding to calls as of press time.