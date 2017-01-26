Bahadoran sees bright campaign for Global FC

Global FC skipper Misagh Bahadoran predicts a successful campaign for Global FC after his team cruised past Tampines Rovers, 2-0, in the opening game of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League at the Rizal Memorial Football Stadium late Tuesday evening.

Global FC newcomer Ahamd Azzawi scored the first goal off a pass from Bahadoran in the 61st minute.

Bahadoran sealed the win for Global FC with a goal in the final half of the game.

The 30-year-old Filipino-Iranian striker said he’s happy with the success of their club in its first-ever Champions League appearance.

“As I have said in the press conference before, we have been through so many problems. But you know our team, Global FC, when we step into that field, there will be no problem for us. We will just play as hard as possible and do our best,” Bahadoran told reporters after the game.

Last year’s United Football League champion revamped its coaching staff during the post season letting go of coach John Burridge and signing Japanese tactician Toshiaki Imai, who previously coached the Chinese Taipei national team. Global FC also signed its long-time mentor Leigh Manson as club director.

Bahadoran said that they were initially surprised with the new system of their new coach.

“He (Imai) was very calm. At first, I was surprised why he did not want us to score in the first half. I was so frustrated because I was not receiving any pass,” he said. “But he told me to calm down and wait. In the second half I understood what he meant and we scored. He is a very smart coach.”

Bahadoran also commended Azzawi for a job well done.

“He (Azzawi) is a very good player. He adjusted very well after not playing in a competitive match for the past few months. He really adjusted with the system that we have here in the Philippines. He did a good job and scored a goal,” he said.

Global FC will next face Brisbane Roar FC of Australia in the latter’s home turf on January 31.