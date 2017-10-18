Bahrain accuses Iran of harboring 160 ‘terrorists’

DUBAI: Bahrain’s interior minister accused Iran of harboring 160 Bahrainis convicted of terrorism and stripped of their citizenship, in an interview published Wednesday. All 160 “fugitives” had been stripped of citizenship in “terrorism cases” targeting Bahraini police and security forces, Sheikh Rashed Al-Khalifa told daily Asharq Al-Awsat. He accused Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guards of having trained the group, who were convicted of attacks that killed 25 security personnel and wounded 3,000 others, according to Asharq Al-Awsat. Bahrain, a Shiite-majority kingdom ruled by a Sunni dynasty, has seen sporadic violence since the repression in 2011 of a protest movement demanding a constitutional monarchy and an elected prime minister. Authorities have since tightened their grip on dissent, jailing hundreds of protesters and stripping a string of high-profile activists and clerics of citizenship. The kingdom, a key US ally located across the water from Iran, regularly accuses Shiite Iran of meddling in its internal affairs, an allegation Tehran denies.

AFP