Bahrain accuses Iran over pipeline fire

DUBAI: Gulf kingdom Bahrain has accused Iran of being behind a pipeline fire that temporarily halted oil supplies from Saudi Arabia, but Tehran rejected the allegation as “childish.” On Saturday, Bahrain’s foreign minister blamed Iran for the fire near the capital Manama, which was brought under control after it was discovered earlier in the day. “The attempt to blow up the Saudi-Bahraini pipeline is a dangerous escalation on Iran’s part that aims to terrorize citizens and to harm the world oil industry,” Sheikh Khalid bin Ahmed al-Khalifa wrote on Twitter. A spokesman for the Iranian foreign ministry on Sunday rejected the accusations. “Obviously, the only thing Bahraini officials have learned to do after each incident in the emirate is to accuse Iran,” Bahram Ghassemi said. “The era of childish accusations and lies is over,” he said, adding Iran wanted “the stability and security of its neighbors.” Bahrain relies on the Abu Safa field, which it shares with neighboring Saudi Arabia, for much of its oil, pumped in via a 230,000-barrel-per-day pipeline. National oil company Bapco on Sunday said it had fixed the pipeline, which would allow oil to flow back into the country.

AFP