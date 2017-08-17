Bahrain state TV accuses Qatar of trying to oust regime

Friday, August 18, 2017
    DUBAI: Bahrain’s state television on Wednesday (Thursday in Manila) accused Qatar of attempting to overthrow the government in Manama, upping the stakes in a diplomatic crisis that has seen Doha isolated in the Gulf. State-run Bahrain Television aired a report which claimed that neighboring Qatar was behind anti-government protests that have shaken the tiny kingdom for the past six years.It reported that Qatar’s former premier Sheikh Hamad bin Jassem Al-Thani in 2011 had contacted Ali Salman—then head of Bahrain’s largest opposition group, Al-Wefaq—and asked him to urge protesters to flood the streets and ramp up pressure on the state. A court order, carried by state news agency BNA, said attorney general Ali al-Bouainen had launched an investigation into a series of phone calls. Bahrain, which has a history of disputes over Gulf islands and reefs with Qatar, is home to a Shiite majority and has been rocked by Arab Spring-inspired, Shiite-led protests demanding an elected government.

