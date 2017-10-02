BAIC H6 previewed for the PH market before debut

Beijing Auto’s Philippine distributor, Bayan Automotive Industries Corp. (BAIC), has previewed the 9-seater H6 Van (known in mainland China as the Huansu H6 Minibus) in its Facebook page ahead of its official debut in the country.

Advertisements

In a Facebook post dated last September 25, BAIC revealed one model of the H6 in grey, and gave sparse details about the interior as well as the rest of the exterior. BAIC claimed that it will be affordable in terms of pricing but not details were disclosed.

The H6 utilizes a 1.8-liter petrol engine with variable valve timing which is Euro-4 compliant, and produces 140 hp and 180 Nm of torque, powerful enough for a vehicle its size. There is also a 115-hp 1.5-liter engine available in its home country in China, but BAIC said in a Facebook comment that it will have a 1.8, implying the local distributor will bring the more powerful version. Both models are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The exterior is reminiscent of the current MPVs on sale in the country, with its large boxy shape having angular lines and a long wheelbase. Its 9-seater configuration is popular for shuttle services in China, where it is also used as taxis.

BAIC also emphasized the interior will be as comfortable as possible, with a faux wood trim and leather seats, with two up front and nine at the back. An infotainment system on the center console is offered as an option.

It costs around 60,800 yuan for the 1.5 and 75,800 yuan for the 1.8 in China’s domestic markets.

The Huansu name is a sub-brand under Beijing Auto, and its vehicles are manufactured by BeiqiYinxiang Automobile.