BAIC PH opens flagship showroom; more to follow

Bayan Automotive Industries Corporation (Bayan Auto), the sole distributor of BAIC vehicles in the Philippines, has opened its flagship showroom at Chino Roces Avenue, Makati City, with eight more showrooms nearing completion.

“We have nine dealerships already, and those showrooms are nearing completion, and comes in various sizes depending on the local situation. Those nine locations are in Makati, Taguig, Jose Abad Santos in Manila, Iloilo, Bacolod, Cebu, Tacloban, Zamboanga and Davao,” Bayan Auto Chief Executive Officer George Chua told Fast Times.

He added that the dealerships will also have their own service centers so vehicles under the brand can be serviced anytime.

“Today is a memorable day, an important milestone for BAIC. Definitely, BAIC flag showroom will not only effectively enhance the brand image of BAIC in the Philippine market, but also provide a comfortable service environment for Philippines customers,” BAIC International President and Chief Executive Officer Haiyang Dong said in a statement.

The two-storey showroom can display up to 12 vehicles, and includes a customer lounge, multiple sales offices, and an after sales reception area.

“We came up with a model showroom that BAIC International can use as a foundation for other BAIC dealerships in other countries can use. We try to make sure that it does meet not only BAIC standards but also internationally, and we try to think of future demands might be. It is big enough to hold such [launch]events like this so that we don’t have to resort to a hotel,” Chua added.

The opening of the showroom coincided with the launch of two new workhorses for the Philippine market: the Bayanihan H5; and the Freedom mini truck, with the existing MZ40, MZ45 Transporter and other vehicles on display.

‘We need to catch up’

Chua told Fast Times that they’re looking to sell about 1,000 units for 2017, and 2,000 units for 2018.

“For this year I think we need to do at least 50 percent better than last year. The car industry will grow by 20 to 25 percent, so it will be double the net growth of the current car industry. We need to do catch up. We need to introduce these to the market to build a strong foundation,” he added.

Founded in 1958, the BAIC Group is one of the largest automotive groups in China, based in Beijing, and owns several other Chinese automobile subsidiaries including Foton. It is No. 3 in China’s automotive sector in terms of income.