Bailey May, Ylona Garcia share experience in Hollywood boot camp

Star Magic teen stars Bailey May, Ylona Garcia with AC Bonifacio and GirlTrend’s member Jane de Leon recently flew to Los Angeles, California as the official representatives of the Philippines for the boot camp created by well-known producer and talent manager Simon Fuller.

Fuller gained prominence as the creator of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance” as well as the manager of Spice Girls, David and Victoria Beckham, Amy Winehouse, Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson and Steven Tyler.

The four were shortlisted and competed against representatives from other countries for a chance to make it to “Now United.”

Based on the teaser released online, Now United is described as a new interactive pop group for a new generation where incredible young performers from all over the world come together to sing and dance.

As a preparation, representatives undergo dance and vocal workshops before competing for a spot in the group.

Talking to members of the press, May and Garcia—who are former “Pinoy Big Brother 737” housemates—shared their experiences in the said boot camp.

“I went out of my comfort zone that and met new friends from different countries,” May said during the launching of Jollibee’s Top-Your-Own Jolly Hotdog.

“We sang and danced there. The best part was when I was coached right because there was a time that I wasn’t able to do a part of a dance correctly but I continued on and practiced for the whole day. So after that when it was our time to perform, I got every step right. The experience was fun,” the 15-year-old teen star continued.

For Garcia on the other hand, she considers performing with creator Fuller himself as well as popular artists in Hollywood just like Miley Cyrus as one of the great things that happened in the boot camp.

“The boot camp actually honed my talent because we got the chance to be trained by renowned choreographers and singing coaches in Hollywood,” Garcia said.

Now United has yet to unveil the talents around world who passed the boot camp and qualified to join the group.

Meanwhile, when asked if it will be okay for them to leave their two-year-old love team dubbed as “BaiLona” to focus on their own careers or even pair with other artists, May and Garcia seemed to have no problem with it.

“As long as we’re both fine with it and as long as we’re friends, I guess it’s okay,” Garcia said.

“If it’s going to help our careers we have to take that. But with Ylona kasi, she really taught me how to gain confidence. When we were in acting workshop, I saw how good she was and that inspired me to do good as well,” May said.

Finally, the two hinted that aside from endorsements, fans would continue to see them together since they have projects that will be known in the coming days.

