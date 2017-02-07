Bakers batter Dragons in PBA D-League

Cafe France Bakers pummeled Blustar Detergent Dragons, 88-52, to claim its second victory in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup on Tuesday at the JCSGO Christian Academy Gym in Cubao, Quezon City.

Andres Paul Desiderio came off the bench and netted 19 points, three assists and one rebound to keep the Dragons winless in three games.

Rodrigue Ebondom also came off the bench and piled up 14 markers, eight rebounds and two assists while Mishaal Ehsan Veron chipped in nine points and six boards.

“I am happy that they played well today but I want them to jell even more,” said coach Egay Macaraya.

Ebondo took charge early in the game to give his team a 21-16 lead in the opening period.

The Bakers were successful in containing the Dragons’ offense in the second quarter, limiting them to just six markers resulting in a 51-22 halftime lead.

Long Seng Mak led Blustar with 15 markers, two assists and nine boards while new recruit Jason Melano contributed 12 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Dragons.

In the second game, Tanduay Rhum Masters overpowered Victoria Sports-Manuel L. Quezon University, 86-72, to grab the solo second spot.

Tanduay banked on former Letran Knights star Mark Cruz, who erupted for 22 markers, three boards and four assists.

Raffy Reyes added 10 points and dished out four assists for the Rhum Masters, who also drew nine markers each from Jaymo Eguilos and Paul Sanga.

Aris Dionisio’s 16 points and nine rebounds led Victoria Sports, which remained winless after three starts.

Edcel Mag-isa tallied for 14 points while Zachary Nichols had 12 markers for MLQU.