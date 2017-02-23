Bakers topple Victoria Sports

Cafe France notched its fifth win against Victoria Sports-MLQU, 95-84, on Thursday in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Rod Ebondo produced a double-double performance with 27 points and 18 rebounds to lead the Bakers, who improved their card to 5-1.

Paul Desiderio added 20 markers, 15 coming off the third period, and nine boards for Café France, which also drew 11 and markers from Jeepy Faundo and Rich Guinitaran, respectively.

Victoria Sports, which entered the win column last week after beating Jose Rizal University, was in control of the game early on, leading by as much as 12 points, 44-32, going to the break.

Ebondo and Desiderio joined forces in the 17-4 run by the Bakers to reclaim the lead at 49-48, 5:40 left in the third period.

The Bakers never surrendered the lead from there on and extended it to 78-68 with 6:29 to play.

Robbie Herndon had 20 points, eight boards, and five assists for Victoria, which dropped to 1-5 card.

Aris Dionisio contributed 14 markers and 12 rebounds also for Victoria.

Scores:

CAFE FRANCE 95 – Ebondo 27, Desiderio 20, Jeruta 11, Faundo 10, Guinitaran 10, Manlangit 8, Calisaan 7, Aquino 2, Arim 0, Casino 0, Gabriel 0, Veron 0, Wamar 0.

VICTORIA 84 – Herndon 20, Dionisio 14, Grimaldo 11, Sorela 10, Nicholls 8, Koga 6, Ayonayon 5, Bitoon 4, Lao 4, Ragasa 2, Mag-isa 0.

Quarterscores: 17-21, 32-44, 70-61, 95-84.