Bakers, Wangs gun for win No.2

CafÉ France sent a strong message to the field as it opened the 2017 PBA D-League Aspirants’ Cup with a dominant 83-67 victory over Tanduay last week.

And on Monday, the Bakers seek to sustain their run as they meet another contender in Cignal-San Beda at Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Coach Egay Macaraya is nothing short of elated with the new look crew he has in Cafe France as Paul Desiderio and Michael Calisaan wasted no time strutting their stuff.

“My recruits stepped up and that’s the positive for us. Hopefully, that continues and everybody starts jelling,” he said.

However, the Bakers must be wary of a Hawkeyes squad which wants nothing more but to bounce back after that 94-85 loss to AMA Online Education last Tuesday.

Coach Boyet Fernandez noted that the conference-opening defeat should not take away the confidence of his side, saying, “We just had to learn from the mistakes we had and look forward for our next game.”

“It will be a tough one but it will help the players mature right away. If we get the maturity, we’ll be ready every game,” he continued.

Cafe France and Cignal-San Beda face off at 5 p.m., following the game between Tanduay and Wangs Basketball at 3 p.m.