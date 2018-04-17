Bakery shut down after rat spotted in cabinet

ZAMBOANGA CITY: A bakery was ordered closed on Tuesday after a big rat was seen inside its display cabinet in Zamboanga City in southern Philippines.

A customer took photographs of the filthy animal as it mingled with breads and uploaded the pictures on Facebook that immediately went viral.

The local government ordered the temporary shutdown of Master’s Bakery and sent a team of sanitary inspectors to the shop.

Health officials said the bakery owner has to undertake measures to ensure cleanliness and comply with sanitary orders before the closure order can be lifted.

The photos shared by Annuar Said on social network drew various comments.

In his Facebook post, Said wrote: “Dapat siguraduhin na malinis ang tinapay na kinakain natin. Sa tingin niyo malinis ba ito? Kayo na ang humusga [We must be assured that the bread we eat is clean. Do you think this bread is clean? You be the judge].”

One of those who saw the pictures, Hailzi Crawley, commented: “Yoko ng kumain nyan! Eeeeewwww [I don’t want to eat that]!”

Another commenter, Kuyakoi Sapling , likened the rodent to the character of Remy, the rat in the 2007 animated movie “Ratatouille” where the animal played by Patton Oswalt, appreciates good food and has quite a sophisticated palate.

Remy would love to become a chef so he can create and enjoy culinary masterpieces to his heart’s delight, so when he winds up in the sewer beneath one of Paris’ finest restaurants, the rodent gourmet finds himself ideally placed to realize his dream.

Sapling wrote: “Alam nyo ba na ang taga timpla at taga gawa ng tinapay ay ang daga na yan. Wag muna natin husgahan, dahil alam nyo ba na ini-inspect lang ng Master’s Daga ang lasa ng bagong tinapay recipe nya. Alam nyo ba na imbento ko lang ang nalalaman kong ito [Do you know that this rat makes the bread. Let’s not judge yet because the Master’s Rat is only trying to know if the bread tastes good. I only invented these things I am telling you about?],” and went on to post a movie poster of “Ratatouille” in the comment box.

It was unknown whether the local government would impose a fine on the bakery owner.

The bakery is popular with its freshly-baked pan de mongo and pan de coco.