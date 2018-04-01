Balagtas Day a non-working day in Bulacan

CITY OF MALOLOS, Bulacan: Residents of Bulacan will enjoy an extended Holy Week break after Malacañang declared the 230th birth anniversary of poet laureate Francisco “Balagtas” Baltazar on April 2 as a special non-working day in the province.

Signed by Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea on March 20, Proclamation 454 said “it is but fitting and proper that the people of the province of Bulacan be given full opportunity to celebrate the occasion with appropriate ceremonies.”

According to Bulacan Gov. Wilhelmino M. Sy-Alvarado, young Filipinos should never forget Balagtas’ great legacy: his poetry.

For its part, the province’s Balagtas town will celebrate Mass, followed by laying a wreath at the poet’s monument fronting the municipal hall.

Balagtas is regarded as the “Prinsipe ng Manunulang Tagalog” (Prince of Tagalog Poets) and the “William Shakespeare of the Philippines.”

His epic poem, “Florante at Laura,”, about the titular Albanian duke and the princess he loves, is considered his masterpiece and a landmark work in Philippine literature.