Balagtas tollgate reopens

THE Balagtas Tollgate of STAR Expressway has been reopened to Class 1 or light vehicles after the Sabang Bridge along Ibaan was repaired, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on Tuesday.

Earlier, the tollgate was closed as the Sabang Bridge was damaged by Typhoon Niña last December.

Vehicles were diverted to another service road, prolonging travel time.

“Data from 2016 shows that an average of 19,000 vehicles including trucks use this route daily,” the DOTr said.

The Balagtas tollgate through Sabang Bridge will be opened to all types of vehicles starting August 20, it added.