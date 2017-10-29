Balance of power

It was supposed to be a perfect season ending for the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) after an amazing title series that saw the Barangay Ginebra Kings repeat as Governor’s Cup champions with a pulsating 101-96 victory over the Meralco Bolts in the winner-take-all Game 7 at the jam-packed Philippine Arena last Friday. That night also made history as the gate attendance of 54,086 shattered all previous league records to set a new all-time high. But controversy hit the league again after PBA commissioner Chito Narvasa finally approved the trade that sent KIA’s first over-all draft pick to San Miguel Beer (SMB) in exchange for second-stringers Ronald Tubid, Jay-R Reyes, seldom-used Rashawn McCarthy and a 2019 first round pick. The move drew flak from many fans and league insiders alike, including Alaska team owner Wilfred Uytengsu, who described it as defeating the purpose of the draft.

Advertisements

Now that SMB holds the No. 1 pick, 6’7” Fil-German Christian Standhardinger is expected to join four-time MVP June Mar Fajardo in the Beermen’s already formidable frontline. Standhardinger is a robust and rugged post player that can play both the center and power forward positions. He is also a tough defender, rebounding beast and a decent short-distance shooter. SMB has won five titles in three years, including two this season, with a powerhouse starting five comprised of Fajardo, Chris Ross, Alex Cabagnot, Marcio Lassiter and Arwind Santos. In the past three years, the only other team with more than one championship is SMB’s sister-squad Ginebra(2016 and 2017 Governor’s Cup). Standhardinger, who had impressive stints with Gilas Pilipinas in international meets this year, can only make the Beermen closer to invulnerability. Even if Arwind Santos were added to the trade, the KIA-SMB deal would still be one-sided, considering the age disparity between the former MVP and the incoming top rookie. And none of SMB’s main players were ever mentioned in the negotiations.

It’s not the first time however that a bottom-dwelling PBA team has sold its first round pick to higher-seeded squads. It’s no secret that maintaining a PBA franchise costs a lot of money, and not all PBA teams are willing to spend millions more to strengthen their chances in winning a title. For some, just by playing games in the PBA is enough to attain media and TV exposure to boost company sales. That’s understandable. But this practice dampens the quality of competition in the league, and it’s turning off a lot of fans. It makes the rich richer and the poor poorer, so to speak. This is the reason why there’s a great imbalance in the PBA in recent years, with SMB and Ginebra owning seven of the last nine PBA diadems.If the better funded teams keep getting all these top draft picks in exchange for benchwarmers or players nearing retirement, plus probably some money, then the PBA games would be more and more predictable and less and less exciting.

It’s time for the PBA to take measures in enhancing its games by encouraging more balance of power among the member teams. Perhaps the league should impose new rules with regard to the rookie draft that would prevent one-sided deals. Why not outlaw the practice of trading first-round picks? Since the draft order is based on the team’s win-loss record from the previous season, let the lower-ranked squads get the higher-seeded draft applicants. It’s the way it’s supposed to be so that weaker teams get stronger. Teams can however be allowed to trade second and third round picks. Now these first round picks must play for at least one year for the team that drafted them, before they can be traded to another squad. Surely, the same players can be part of dubious deals later on after their rookie seasons. But at least we can be sure the weaker teams bolster their roster for a year. One may argue that Tubid and Reyes can make KIA a better squad. I agree. Tubid and Reyes are proven winners. But Standhardinger would make KIA even better, instead of him making SMB seemingly unbeatable, especially in the All-Filipino conference.

Looking at the rosters now, SMB and Ginebra are clearly a cut above the rest of the PBA.