Balancing high economic growth and rising inflationary pressures

The announcement by the Philippine Statistics Authority on Thursday that the local economy grew faster at 6.8 percent in the first three months of 2018 is very positive news for the country.

The growth acceleration from 6.5 percent both in the comparative year-earlier period and the fourth quarter of 2017 indicates that this government is doing something right that it may claim as its own performance. It also indicates the dynamism of key economic sectors, including the overseas employment sector.

Among the major economic sectors, industry recorded the fastest growth rate of 7.9 percent, followed by services with 7 percent. Agriculture, however, which historically contributes a tenth to the country’s GDP, expanded at a sluggish rate of only 1.5 percent.

The latest growth pace as measured in terms of gross domestic product (GDP) matches market estimates, but it tips the low-end of the government’s 7-8 percent target range for 2018.

GDP was not the only indicator that slipped below the government target. Inflation, or the rise in consumer prices, accelerated further to 4.5 percent in April from 4.3 percent in March, resulting in a new five-year high, based on a revised data series using 2012 prices. That pushed the year-to-date inflation rate to 4.1 percent, again exceeding the 2.0-4.0 percent official target for 2018.

This development should spur the government to deal effectively with the mounting inflationary pressures on the economy.

News about GDP growth shadowed by inflation should be taken together with the recent World Bank report that the Philippines became the third largest remittance recipient in the world in 2017 with $33 billion. That much liquidity flooding the country’s financial system may only be expected to have an inflation-boosting effect.

At a media briefing, Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Ernesto Pernia said accelerating inflation, which has weakened consumer confidence, is the “spoiler” of the country’s growth.

While the Philippines remains one of the best performing economies in the region — second only to Vietnam’s 7.4 percent GDP growth in the first quarter, the same as China’s 6.8 percent, and higher than Indonesia’s 5.1 percent – the expansion of the local economy in the quarter came in below the 7.8 percent official growth target of the government.

Pernia cited the economy’s potential to grow even more, if unhampered by strong inflationary pressures.

“If not for the 2018 rate of increase in inflation, real GDP growth could have been well within our growth range target,” Pernia said.

“We need to really focus on inflation, particularly now when it is the principal concern of our people, as expressed in opinion surveys.”

The central bank has repeatedly tempered calls for adjustments in benchmark interest rate, saying rising consumer prices stoked by the new tax law is only “temporary.”

But last week, BSP Governor Nestor Espenilla said that the central bank would not think twice about taking “decisive” action should inflation pressures remain high.

Indeed, later on Thursday after the government delighted the nation with news of the economy’s robust first-quarter growth, the Bangko Sentral’s Monetary Board took that decisive action and raised its key interest rates, seeing continued rise in consumer prices in the months ahead.

The BSP projects inflation to hit 3.9 percent this year and moderate to 3 percent in 2019.

At the end of the day, the government’s economic planners and monetary authorities once again showed astuteness in holding the reins on growth and inflation as the Philippines forges ahead toward its goal of becoming a high-middle-income economy by 2022.