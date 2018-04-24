Balancing profitability and risk exposure is an important, if not the most important, aspect in successful investing. This is because while risk control ensures safety, it may also serve as a deterrent to profitability of one’s investment.

By its very nature, risk control is a defensive mechanism. This was why in the past it was used for the purpose of “damage limitation.” Its resultant impact, however, was a reduction in the investment’s potential for higher profitability.

Mainly concentrating on profitability, on the other hand, could lead to risky ventures that could prove to be disastrous. It could gravely affect, if not totally wipe out, profit and capital.

Handling the problem

Pixiu appeared to be exactly familiar with this subject. A summary of her trading activities will show how she attempted to handle it.

Expecting another week of market weakness, she had four trading orders for execution first thing Monday morning, April 16. The apparent plan was to save by locking in already earned profits, or dispatching losing positions before they could inflict more serious damage. Then, buy into stock positions that appear promising.

For that purpose, she submitted “sell” orders for her stock positions in STI Education Systems Holdings, Inc. (STI) and Vista Land & Lifescapes, Inc. (VLL).

According to her, “STI failed to sustain its breakout and did not move as expected.” She bought STI on March 21 at P1.49 per share and after some time the stock was back at P1.49 apiece by the close of trading on April 13. Fearing another weak market, she decided to sell and save her capital.

Also, while she still believed that STI might move up again, she noted that the process of accumulation the stock was going through “may take some time.”

Pixiu had an additional reason for selling VLL. She bought VLL at P6.49 apiece on March 19. By the close of trading on April 13, it was trading at P6.85.

VLL also showed “bearish behavior” during the week. Pixiu was not taking any chances – she was locking in the little profit she had made.

After all the selling, she declared a move to “transfer the proceeds to more promising plays.” She then gave the “buy” orders for Global Ferronickle Holdings, Inc. (FNI) and Apex Mining Co., Inc. (APX).

The “buy” order for APX was to beef up her existing position. The share price of APX bucked the previous week’s overall market weakness. Because the price of APX was going up after she bought it low at P1.79 per share, she wanted “to add (more) to this winner.”

Good for her, all four trading orders were deemed “Done” based on the transaction prices of her stock picks for the day: STI and VLL were sold respectively at P1.47 and at P6.80, as she wanted them, while APX and FNI were bought also respectively at P1.88 and P2.45.

But the market continued to weaken. On Wednesday, April 18, she submitted three trading orders. The first was a “sell” order for all of her stockholdings in APX “to minimize looming losses” and to add more to her position in FNI, as well as to do a speculative play on PetroEnergy Resources Corporation (PERC).

Talking in technical terms, again, she felt APX “did not move as expected. It closed with a bearish engulfing candlestick,” she stressed, referring to a chart pattern.

She claimed further that there is a huge supply of APX shares dumped in the market, which “may prevent prices from moving up in the short term.” In her own words, she was then selling all of her APX shares to at least “sell at break-even and manage the risk.”

The “buy” order for FNI was “Done” but the “sell” order for APX and “buy” for PERC were “Not Done.” The submitted selling and buying prices were too high (as for APX) and too low (as for PERC) from their respective transacted prices for the day.

On Thursday, April 19, Pixiu made a surprise move. Again, in accordance with the need for balancing profitability and risk exposure, she submitted an urgent “sell” order for all of her stockholdings in FNI.

Remember, just the day before – on Wednesday, April 18 – Pixiu wanted badly to have more FNI shares. According to her, nickel prices were currently strong. This should be good for enhancing the bottom line of FNI. Likewise, FNI has remained profitable. Its reported 2017 earnings were up 54 percent.

As she said, the ongoing share buyback program of the FNI management “should provide good support for its current prices.”

All these positive words for FNI, however, seemed to totally disappear as Pixiu started dumping all her FNI shares the following day, April 19.

As she explained, it was the best way to handle the problem of balancing the profitability and risk level of her investment portfolio. She was expecting FNI would meet strong resistance at P2.74 as nickel prices would rally to $15,000 shortly. She was, moreover, distressed by the thought that “there are still (many) uncertainties” in the market.

The table below shows Pixiu’s complete trading activities for Week 7: (See Table 1)

Conclusion

The task of balancing profitability and risk exposure cannot be overemphasized. The efforts shown by Pixiu cannot be underestimated. Her actions were very proactive, diligent and prudent. But nothing could prepare her enough against the vagaries of the market.

As you can see, no matter how well she prepared for it, her plan to balance profitability and risk did not completely materialize. She was not able to prevent her investment portfolio from sliding. It fell 2.69 percent from the previous week to yield an ROI of only 100.23 percent.

We can conclude, however, that if she did not do what she actually did, her position would have been worse. Look at what happened to the investment summary and performance standings of the other players. For staying passive and inactive, their performance standings suffered badly for the week.

Only Pixiu remained in positive territory. The table below shows all of the players’ positions: (See Table 2)

Den Somera is a licensed stockbroker. The article has been prepared for general circulation for the reading public and must not be construed as an offer, or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments whether referred to herein or otherwise. Moreover, the public should be aware that the writer or any investing parties mentioned in the column may have a conflict of interest that could affect the objectivity of their reported or mentioned investment activity. E-mail address of the writer is den.somera@manilatimes.net and/or at densomera@msn.com