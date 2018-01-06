Balanguan, Guanzon win Fun Golf 2017

Baltaire Balanguan and Mark Guanzon shared the top honors during the Fun Golf 2017 tournament held last December 9 and 10 at Alta Vista Golf and Country Club in Cebu City.

Baltaire fired a 72 to snare the overall gross championship plum while Guanzon, a 28-handicapper, finished with 58 to emerge as the overall net champion.

Roy Damole, an 11-handicapper, was hailed the Class A champion after scoring 38 in the front nine and 37 at the back for 64.

Class A first runner-up Leo Saberon, meanwhile, scored an identical 67 against second runner-up Toby Florendo, who lost via countback during the last nine holes.

In the Class B division, Glenn Siao sizzled with 77 gross for a net 63 to edge out Jun Sasuman via countback. Jun Dayot came in third with net 65.

Eugene Tio bagged the top prize in a field of 62s in the Class C division. Alan Mejarito and Carl Paca finished second and third, respectively.

Vicente Go won the seniors gross plum with 76 while Manuel Go was declared the net champion with 68.

Seniors division first runner-up Ramon Sebastian had a 68 net to beat Loger Lo via countback.

Super seniors champion Tony Sikimhua registered a 61 against the 66 of runner-up Boy Gonzales.

In the ladies division, Sol Pasion posted 61 to win the ladies crown over Rachel Darnall’s 68.

Guest winner Manny Castro sizzled with 63 followed by Gaudioso Melendez and Pedtito Buenavista at the second and third spots with 66 and 67, respectively.