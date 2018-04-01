Balbin brings gift of football to Tondo

Tondo FC coach Roberto Balbin aims to change the people’s outlook on the place whose name is his team’s namesake.

“I hope people will start to change how they see Tondo,” Balbin told The Manila Times in Filipino. “We’re are sports-minded now. Although there are still misdeeds happening, people in Tondo are now more into sports.”

Balbin shared that he has been teaching football and its indoor version, futsal, for free as early as 1990s. His advocacy eventually became part of the Futbol sa Kalye project, popularly known as “FutKal”.

The former Don Bosco Tondo student-athlete is currently mentoring around 30 boys and 40 girls all below 17 years old. Balbin conducts trainings in a basketball court.

Tondo FC’s Girls’ Under-17 and Girls’ Under-14 teams participated in the recently concluded Fairplay Futsal League in Payatas, Quezon City. The young squad has also joined five different tournaments in the past.

Balbin’s two sons were former San Beda College booters. His firstborn daughter was also a former University of Santo Tomas football player.

The seasoned coach said that the sport is making a positive impact on the youth of Tondo.

“The game has a massive effect on them because they are enjoying it so they’re not looking for harmful pursuits. Their focus has shifted to football,” said Balbin.

“When it comes to their studies, it has a good effect as well. One rule in our team is that if a player has failing grades, he is not allowed to join the training,” he added.

Balbin is proud that some of the players he coached in the past are now making their names in Philippine football among them Global Cebu FC midfielder Daniel Gadia and Arellano University striker Roberto Corsame, Jr.

Balbin is happy that the community is learning to embrace the beautiful game.

“Tondo’s mentality about football is not that good. It’s difficult but the people are now seeing what’s happening to the players, they are now liking it,” he said.

“In the past, we were being driven away by basketball players out of the courts. The parents then were reluctant too, to allow their children to participate, saying that football may affect their studies.”

“But when they saw that we represented the National Capital Region in various tournaments and that it resulted in some of the children getting scholarships, they started to embrace football.”