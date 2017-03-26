Balce, pal bow out in Malaysia doubles

Filipino Manuel Balce III and Indonesian Dev Javia defeated Malaysian Odeda Muhammad Arazza and Indonesian Muhammad Aiman Hamdan, 6-1, 3-6 [10-6] to clinch a semifinal ticket in the KL International Junior Tennis Championship at the DBKL Tennis Centre in Malaysia.

But the fourth-ranked tandem failed to reach the championship round after absorbing a 2-6, 7-6 (3), 10-7 loss to second seeds Christian Didier Chin and Jian Keong Takeshi Koey of Malaysia.

Chin and Koey will be up against top seeds Ali Mooraj of Pakistan and Karan Srivastava of India, who marched into the final following a 6-4, 6-4 victory over third seeds Theertha Shashank Macherla of India and Darrshan Suresh of Malaysia in the semis.

In the singles division, Filipino-Spanish Diego Garcia Dalisay and Matthew Garcia both managed to reach the third round.

The fifth-seeded Dalisay, who was born and raised in Madrid to a Filipino mother from Batangas, won over qualifiers Vishnu Prasad Puyalraj of India (6-0, 6-0) and Jeremy Yasin of Indonesia (6-0, 6-1) but surrendered to ninth-seeded Jian Keong Takeshi Koey (4-1 retired) in the third round.

Garcia, on the other hand, prevailed over Malaysians Zhareef Zaidan (6-2, 6-1) and Muhammad Aiman Hamdan (6-4, 2-6, 6-3) before bowing to top seed Malaysian Christian Didier Chin, 1-6, 2-6.

PNA