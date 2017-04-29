Baldonado wins in China, Libranza loses

Unbeaten Filipino Ronnie Baldonado posted a first-round technical knockout victory against Chinese Ma Yi Ming Friday night to bag the World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight title at the National Olympic Sports Center gym in Beijing, China.

Baldonado, 21, hit his Chinese opponent with a flurry of punches in the opening round and the referee stopped the bout with still 1:42 left. The Cotabato Norte boxer stayed undefeated in 10 fights with one draw and six knockouts.

Ma, who was defeated by former Filipino World Boxing Association light flyweight champion Randy Petalcorin two years ago, fell to 13-7 win-loss record with seven knockouts.

Meanwhile, Genisis Libranza lost to South African International Boxing Organization (IBO) flyweight champion Moruti Mthalane Friday night via fourth round knockout in their title bout at Cape Town in Western Cape in South Africa.

“It’s very cold here and I suffered cramps during the fight. I was hit by body punch,” said the 23-year-old Libranza, who suffered his first defeat in 12 fights with eight knockouts.

Mthalane improved to 33-2 win-loss record with 22 knockouts.