Bali Pure survives Perlas, reclaims solo lead

Bali Pure posted a thrilling 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 15-27, 15-10 win over Perlas Spikers to regain the solo lead in the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference on Sunday at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City.

Thai reinforcement Jaroensri Bualee unleashed 16 points including crucial hits down the stretch to tow the Purest Water Defenders to their sixth win in eight games.

She also had 14 excellent digs for Bali Pure.

Bualee got ample support from middle hitter Jennifer Keddy, outside spiker Grethcel Soltones, middle blocker Risa Sato and setter Jasmine Nabor while veteran libero Lizlee Ann Gata handled the floor defense of Bali Pure.

The Purest Water Defenders moved closer to the outright semifinals slot.

Bali Pure will formalize its entry to the Final Four if it wins against Creamline on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Arena in San Juan City.

The Perlas Spikers absorbed its fourth loss in nine outings.

The top two teams after the double round robin will automatically earn spots in the Final Four while the four remaining teams will slug it out for the last two semifinals berths.