Bali volcano evacuees allowed to return home as alert level lowered

JAKARTA: Thousands of people who were forced to evacuate their houses on the Indonesian island of Bali because of a rumbling volcano can now return home, authorities said on Saturday as they lowered Mount Agung’s alert level. The volcano, located about 75 kilometers (46 miles) from the tourist hub in Kuta, has been periodically spewing molten clouds of ash and smoke for months, forcing more than 100,000 people to flee the area and prompting the closure of the island’s international airport. But on Saturday, Indonesia’s volcanology center lowered Agung’s alert level from four to three, citing a decline in its activity. Under the new alert level, the no-entry zone has been reduced to four kilometers from Agung’s peak, an area with no residents, allowing all evacuees to return home, authorities said. Agung rumbled back to life last September. The volcano’s activity slowed down in late October, before the eruption threat reared its head again in November, sparking travel chaos and pounding Bali’s lucrative tourism industry and its wider economy. Currently nearly 20,000 evacuees are sheltering in 180 locations across the island.

AFP