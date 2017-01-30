Balikatan 18 sizzles with raw MMA action

Veteran fighter, coach and promoter Henry Yap Kobayashi presented another evening of explosive MMA action in Balikatan 18: Day of Reckoning at the Hybrid+Yaw-Yan Mixed Martial Arts Training Center in Cubao, Quezon City on Saturday.

Savage MMA’s heavyweight fighter Ronn Marcadesh subdued Team Kilabot’s Emmanuel Gonzales via unanimous decision in the main event.

“To be honest, I still lack in training but my coach told me to just play with a heart, and my game come what the situation may be,” said the 23-year old Marcadesh of Cabanatuan City, Nueva Ecija.

Marcadesh’s background in tae­kwondo was evident as he unleashed powerful kicks against Gonzales.

“I would say that from the first until the third round it was difficult. I think what I have done to overcome him was my pace during the entire game which I have a control over,” he added.

In the co-main event, Bryan Linang of Yaw-Yan Freestyle Kalinga defeated Renan Ramos of Ground and Pound Gym Antipolo by unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, Hyrbid Yaw-Yan’s Harvey Miguel Villena needed only 16 seconds to knock out Nueva Ecija Savage MMA’s fighter Jan Darren Bondoc in a Teen MMA rule match.

Villena received the Knock Out of the Night plum for his exceptional performance.

Rex Madela of Yaw-Yan Freestyle won via unanimous decision against FYFG Fitness Gym Davao Del Norte fighter Bryan Ramos in their pro-am MMA fight. Both fighters bagged the Best Fight award.

Jed Ganaban of Savage MMA triumphed over Jaypee Rubio of Master Gym, Muntinlupa City via technical knockout.

Hybrid Yaw-Yan Taguig’s Matther Mendoza won by default after Las Piñas Freestyle MMA’s Christopher San Agustin backed out before their fight.

In the MMA rule events, Quezon City GXtreme Fitness Gym’s Joemar Bonaobra won via unanimous decision over Yaw-Yan Freestyle’s Arnel Gayaman, Hybrid Yaw-Yan of Quezon City’s Francis Ralph Macasojot beat Yaw-Yan Freestyle of Kalinga’s Jaworsky Kayyang by default while San Pablo, Laguna Yaw-Yan Fervilleon fighter Ryan Plaza bested Deftac Antipolo Gym’s Nathan Jacob Jesuitas by default.

In the other Teen MMA matches, Hybrid Yaw-Yan of Quezon City’s Jaive Catiloc won by default after Kalinga Yaw-Yan Freestyle’s Quirubin Lingayan failed to meet the required weight, USA Sikaran fighter Reynold Vargas won by unanimous decision over Kalinga Yaw-Yan Freestyle’s Lester Cab­banag, another Kalinga Yaw-Yan Freestyle bet Chauvin Wacdagan stopped Taguig City Hybrid Yaw-Yan’s Michael Gabriel by guillotine choke in Round 1, another Kalinga fighter Tyson Cabbotot also won via guillotine choke in Round 1against Marikina City’s Suntu­karan fighter Remo Pecaoco.

In the curtain raiser and lone kickboxing match of the night, San Pablo, Laguna Master Gym’s Mark Bie knocked out Black Eyed Brawlers’ Ian Garcia of Cebu City in 1:44 minute of the first round.

Winners of the special awards were Yaw-Yan Freestyle of Kalinga (Best Team), Cabbotot of Yaw-Yan Freestyle (Best Submission) and Wacdagan, also of Yaw-Yan Freestyle (Fastest Submission).