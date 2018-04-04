BALIKBAYAN FIL-AM WITH DEMENTIA MISSING

A SEPTUAGENARIAN passenger went missing after she arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) on Monday morning from San Francisco, California. The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) reviewed the footage of the closed-circuit televisions to see where Filipino-American Orvilla Ordinario Runas, 73, who has dementia, exited. The footage showed Runas simply walking out from NAIA terminal 1 on Monday afternoon. Although the footage is quite dim, her relatives confirmed that it was her. Ador Ordinario, Runas’ brother who came from La Union to fetch her at the airport, said Runas lives alone in the United States after her husband died. He said Runas’ Filipino-American friends arranged her trip back to the Philippines and asked a Fil-Am couple to accompany his sister on the flight. After their arrived at NAIA terminal 1 at past 5 a.m., the couple, whom airport police did not identify, and Runas got separated at the Bureau of Immigration area. Runas latter disappeared. Ordinario appealed to whoever finds his sister to report her whereabouts to the police.