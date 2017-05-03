BaliPure targets No. 3 vs Pocari

BaliPure hopes to finally come up with a strong start as it seeks a third straight win against defending champion Pocari Sweat today even as Creamline tries to rebound against Air Force in the Premier Volleyball League at the FilOil Flying V Center in San Juan.

The Water Defenders struggled in the early going in their first two matches but came up with strong finishing kick to repulse the Air Force Jet Spikers and the Power Smashers and seize the early lead in the six-team field vying in the season-opening conference of the league where it all started.

But BaliPure coach Roger Gorayeb rued his wards inconsistency and erratic plays with the multi-title mentor hoping the Water Defenders will settle down and play to their true potential.

But they will be facing a Pocari Sweat side eager to bounce back from a setback to the Power Smashers last Sunday, making the 6:30 p.m. clash between a purified drinking water and a sports drink doubly interesting.

Meanwhile, Creamline and Air Force are also expected to provide a fitting start to another top-notch twinbill in the league backed by Asics and Mikasa with the Alyssa Valdez-led Cool Smashers also raring to atone for their stinging setback to the Perlas Spikers, also last Sunday.

But Valdez, who rammed in 25 hits against the Perlas squad, will have their hands full against the resurgent Jet Spikers, who evened their card at 1-1 with a thrilling of a five-setter win over the Perlas Lady Spikers late Tuesday.

Air Force blew a two-set lead but rallied from 6-9 down in the decider to hack out a 26-24, 25-21, 23-25, 19-25, 15-13 win over Perlas.

Creamline and Air Force square off at 4 p.m. with both games to be aired live on ABS-CBN Sports + Channel 23 and via livestream on sports.abs-cbn.com/livestream.

The Water Defenders dropped the opening sets against the Jet Spikers and Power Smashers but still pulled off with 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 25-21 and 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-22 triumphs, respectively, to emerge the only unbeaten squad in the early going of the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Meanwhile, Air Force and Sta. Elena face off at 10 a.m. while Instituto Estetico Manila and Cignal collide at 1 p.m. in the men’s tournament paced by Army and Sta. Elena.