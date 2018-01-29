Balkman, Brownlee lift Alab to victory

Renaldo Balkman and Justin Brownlee powered Alab Pilipinas to a third straight victory at the expense of Saigon Heat, 95-87, in the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Sunday night at the CIS Arena in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Balkman pumped in a monstrous double-double of 26 points and 20 rebounds while fellow World Import Brownlee finished with a double-double as well, chalking 25 markers and 15 boards.

The two reinforcements also combined for nine assists, five steals and two blocks in an all-around effort.

Despite reports of its main sponsor Tanduay pulling out, the Filipino ball club stayed perfect on the road, winning all six games against four home defeats to leap to the third spot.

Lawrence Domingo provided the spark off the bench as the Heritage Import came through with his best game in the season so far, tallying 14 points on an efficient 7-of-9 shooting from the field.

Spitfire guard Josh Urbiztondo scored 13 markers while team captain Ray Parks Jr. added 10 points, five boards and two assists in the win.

With Parks and Domingo leading the charge, Alab turned a sluggish start to a 64-54 advantage in the third period.

A furious run to start the final frame helped the home team trim the gap down to just two points, 76-78, with six minutes left.

But Urbiztondo joined forces with Balkman and Brownlee in the endgame to carry the visiting Filipino squad to the win.

Moses Morgan dropped a game-high 27 points but this was not able to save Saigon from falling to a three-game losing skid and an overall 4-5 card.

Akeem Scott and Maxie Esho also had explosive outings for the Heat, scoring 26 and 23 points, respectively, on top of a combined 19 rebounds.

Following a triumphant three-game road campaign, Alab will troop back home to host Chongson Kung Fu on Wednesday at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.