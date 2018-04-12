Balkman shines as Alab moves one win closer to ABL finals

Renaldo Balkman fired a playoff record 46 points as Alab Pilipinas stunned Hong Kong Eastern Sports Club, 98-94, to move a win closer to the finals of the Asean Basketball League (ABL) Season 8 on Wednesday night at the Southorn Stadium.

Balkman eclipsed the previous record of 45 points set by Singapore Slinger’s Justin Howard last year as the Puerto Rican import shot 18-of-27 from the field on top of 14 rebounds, four assists, four steals and two blocks.

“We just came out and played hard. Every possession we have to keep playing hard on defense and we came together as a team. That’s what the playoffs are all about. I told them we were going to put on a show when we come down here,” said Balkman, who recently had his PBA life ban lifted.

The San Miguel-backed team, after gaining the upper hand in the best-of-three semifinals is bracing to dethrone Hong Kong Eastern when the series heads to the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Sunday.

Ray Parks Jr. pumped in a double-double of 23 points and 10 rebounds while Justin Brownlee flirted with a triple-double as the American reinforcement tallied 16 markers, 12 boards and nine assists.

Head coach Jimmy Alapag and his men had to overcome a fiery start by the host before posting the upset win.

“It was going to take a huge effort from our part especially with how we started the ball game,” said Alapag, whose squad erased an early 4-17 deficit.

“Hong Kong Eastern came out and grabbed the big lead but we continued to stay focused and not getting rattled until we found a way in the second quarter,” added the young mentor.

The visiting ball club indeed began to pick up its groove in the second period as it cruised to a 9-0 run en route to a 36-point explosion for a 50-43 spread at the break.

Balkman and Parks sparked a furious 17-8 surge late in the third quarter to hand Alab its largest lead at 73-59.

The 6-foot-8 Balkman led the Filipino squad in repeatedly foiling the counterattacks of the Hong Kong cagers until back-to-back triples from Tyler Lamb and Lee Ki tied the game at 94-all with 57 seconds left.

After grabbing a crucial offensive rebound, Balkman sank two free throws for a 96-94 cushion. Lamb misfired a three-pointer before Brownlee made his foul shots to peg final count.

Heritage Import Lamb led Hong Kong with 32 points highlighted by four treys while World Import Marcus Elliott chalked the second playoff triple-double, finishing with 22 markers, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Filipino-German forward Christian Standhardinger had 18 points and 15 rebounds in the loss.