‘Ball now on NPA’s court’

IT IS now up to the New People’s Army (NPA) to reciprocate following President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to suspend military offensives against the communist rebels, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a news conference, Palace spokesman Harry Roque Jr. said Duterte was hoping the NPA would reciprocate his holiday gesture.

“He (Duterte) has no expectations whatsoever. He’s hopeful but if [the NPA does not reciprocate], then it will prove what he has been saying all along, that the NPA are treacherous. So the ball is on the court of the NPA,” Roque told reporters.

According to Roque, the unilateral ceasefire, decided upon by the President, will be from 6:00 p.m. of December 23 to 11:59 p.m. of December 26, and from 6:00 p.m. of December 30 to 11:59 p.m. of January 2.

On Wednesday, Duterte announced a suspension of military operations (SOMO) against communist rebels from December 24, 2017 to January 2, 2018.

During Thursday’s briefing, Roque said he had no information on why the dates for the ceasefire were changed.

“He (Duterte) did it for the Filipino people, okay? He wants the Filipino people to have less things to worry about because Christmas is a time for celebration,” he said.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana had recommended against declaring a ceasefire, saying on Wednesday he was “actually adamant” about sustaining military offensives against the rebels.

He said, however, that the military would comply with the President’s directive.

Duterte, in recent speeches, had been saying there would be no ceasefire and that he believed peace talks with the NPA, the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP), and National Democratic Front of the (NDF) would go nowhere.

On November 23, Duterte formally canceled peace talks with the communists, angered over the latter’s deadly guerrilla operations.

The President has since declared the NPA a terrorist group, going as far as likening them to the Islamic State.

In a separate statement, Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza said the unilateral ceasefire declared by the President was “a bold step.”

“Although arrived at unilaterally upon the President’s sole determination, it is my personal expectation – and the public as well, I’m sure – that the Communist Party of the Philippines and its armed organs will extend reciprocity to President Duterte’s gesture for peace,” he said.

Also on Thursday, Roque slammed CPP founding chair Jose Maria “Joma” Sison after the exiled communist leader said Duterte’s declaration of ceasefire was “possibly a sham.”

“How do you comment to someone who says that wanting peace during Christmastime is sham? We leave it to the people to conclude how we should react to that statement of Joma Sison,” he said.

Despite the declaration of a ceasefire, soldiers will maintain their “defensive mode,” without going out of their camps to conduct operations against rebels.

“We will not conduct operations but we are on the defensive. For us, it is material whether [the NPA will reciprocate]but as a Filipino, I’m hoping they will do it,” said Defense department spokesman Arsenio Andolong.

with DEMPSEY REYES