Balladeer Bert Nievera, ‘Johnny Mathis’ of Manila, dies at 81

Popular 1960s music icon Roberto Jose “Bert” dela Cruz Nievera, father of the Philippine’s “Concert King” Martin Nievera, passed way on Tuesday evening in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 81.

Martin announced his father’s death by honoring the latter in his Instagram post.

Uploading a photo of his dad giving him a haircut as a grade-schooler, Martin wrote, “#RobertInParadise I can’t believe you’re gone. Life will never be the same again,” with the image bearing the message, “You gave me life, you gave me dreams, you gave me a haircut!’ I will never forget you Dad! I love you!”

Reports said the senior Nievera succumbed to multi-organ failure caused by sepsis at the Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center in Las Vegas. Martin and his twin sister Vicky flew to the US while Nievera was still in hospital, staying with him to the very end.

In August 2017, Martin revealed that his father suffered a brain seizure, causing temporary memory loss and severe weight loss.

“He’s better now—he’s remembering [things]but he’s very thin,” Martin said in previous interviews.

Martin’s ex-wife Pops Fernandez also expressed her grief via Instagram Tuesday night, posting, “To daddy Bert Nievera, my second dad, may you rest in peace. So saddened to hear this news. Thank you for all the beautiful memories.”

Martin’s eldest son Robin rounded up the family’s tributes for his grandfather, posting on social media. “To the one that started it all. The one that keeps singing even though he ‘forgot the stupid words.’ Thank you for the memories, Lolo. I love you and I will miss you.”

‘Johnny Mathis of the Philippines’

Born October 17, 1936, Bert Nievera would join singing competitions as a way to set foot into show business. He got his big break when he won iconic TV show “Student Canteen’s” search for the “Johnny Mathis of the Philippines.”

From there, Nievera enjoyed a constant influx of gigs, making him one of the top balladeers of the country in the ‘70s and early ‘80s via his albums “Nievera,” “Sumasainyo, Bert Nievera,” and “Nievera Remembers.” He duly earned the title, “Timeless Balladeer” in Philippine music, following a series of successful concerts.

In the ‘80s, Nievera gave way to his equally talented son Martin, who to this day is regarded as the Concert King of the Philippines.

The senior Nievera was also part of the Hawaii-based vocal group Society of Seven, which performed in various parts of the United States.

Nievera settled in Las Vegas following a failed business deal in Manila.

WITH ARIC JOHN SY CUA