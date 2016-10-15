Ballet Philippines presents Noli-Fili double bill

The protagonists of National Hero Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo leap off the page and onto the stage with Ballet Philippines’ Crisostomo Ibarra and Simoun.

With original music by Jed Balsamo and choreography by Paul Alexander Morales, this is the first time that both productions will be staged together.

Premiered in 2010, Crisostomo Ibarra highlights the life of a man striving to change a society of corruption and oppression. It takes an introspective look at the life of a hero sacrificing his personal happiness for love of country. Simoun, is being premiered alongside Crisostomo Ibarra, and presents a fresh take on the motivations, dreams, and fears of the cynical and vengeful character described as a saboteur.

Told through the language of dance, the narration takes the audience into the psychological worlds of these Rizal protagonists, towards highlighting the continued relevance of our National Hero’s novels.

This year is the 120th death anniversary of Rizal, and the 125th anniversary of the publication of El Filibusterismo.

Simoun features Ballet Philippines dancers Jean Marc Cordero, Denise Parungao, Rita Angela Winder, Erl Sorilla, Garry Corpuz, and Jemima Reyes. Crisostomo Ibarra features Victor Maguad, Monica Amanda Gana, Jessa Tangalin, Eugene Obille, Ramon Victoria, and Ballet Philippines II.

They will dance to the live performance of the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra – a quintet for Crisostomo Ibarra and a full orchestra under the baton of Maestro Gerard Salonga for Simoun.

The back-to-back ballet feature will run for only a weekend, from October 21 to 23, at the Tanghalang Nicanor Abelardo, CCP Main Theater. Contact the CCP Box Office for tickets.