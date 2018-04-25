Balutan: Transparency to curb corruption

Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan said the agency is transparent in all its sales and accomplishments to gain people’s trust and end corruption.

“Gusto kong malaman ninyo kung magkano ang kinikita ng PCSO, kung saan niya ginagastos, anong proyekto, ilan ang beneficiaries na natulungan niya, at ‘yung mga ambulansya na nai-distribute. Sabi ko nga, kung ganito lahat ng ahensya, mababawasan ang corruption dito sa Pilipinas?” (I want you to know how much the agency earned, where the money is spent, what projects are being implemented and who are the beneficiaries. If such transparency is implemented in all agencies, corruption will end), Balutan said during the program orientation and coordination conference for PCSO’s I-Hope Program in Sultan Kudarat.

The I-Hope (Integrate Health for Overall Productivity and Empowerment) program was conceived to implement responsible and efficient fund provision for health and charitable programs of the government and to provide access to charity services identified by the National Anti-Poverty Commission (NAPC).

Last year, Maguindanao, Sulu, Lanao del Sur, and Sarangani provinces were the beneficiaries of this program.

This year, Sultan Kudarat, Biliran, Basilan, and Tawi-tawi will each receive P50 million for equipment upgrade.

Before Balutan assumed his post as general manager in 2016, there were only 50 PCSO branches and 18 Small Town Lottery (STL) players nationwide.

At present, there are 63 PCSO branches, 87 partner-hospitals through the At-Source-Ang-Processing (ASAP) desks, and 84 STL players.

“I see to it that every quarter, I report to the Filipino people kung ano ‘yung kinikita ng PCSO. So that our gaming public, especially ‘yung sineserbisyuhan natin magkaroon ng tiwala, ng confidence sa ating gobyerno, kasi ngayon, walang ng dilawan, wala ng kulay. Mapa-puti, mapa-itim ka diyan, blue, ano mang kulay diyan, seserbisyuhan natin,” Balutan said.

He said he signs checks for around P22 million every day for poor patients seeking medical support.

Balutan said patients can go directly to PCSO desks located in partner-hospitals nationwide.

“’Yung mga branches natin sa PCSO, may mga pondo ‘yan. General Santos City, for example, has P350,000 per day, P50,000 of that is for Sultan Kudarat. Inuubos ‘yan araw-araw,” the PCSO official said.

Balutan said Davao del Sur, Pampanga, and Nueva Ecija have a budget of P800,000 a day.

“In PCSO, we generate our own funds and not appropriated by Congress. All our generated funds come from the gaming public,” Balutan said.

He called on local government units to support PCSO products, especially STL, in line with the directive of President Rodrigo Duterte to curb illegal gambling nationwide.