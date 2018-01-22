Balutan urges PCSO employees to close ranks vs detractors

PHILIPPINE Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Alexander Balutan has called on all officials and employees to close ranks against what he described as continuing efforts to discredit and destroy the agency by “vested political interest.”

“They want to bring back the old days – the old system that fattens the pockets of a few such as gambling lords and their protectors,” Balutan said in a statement.

Balutan warned that the agency’s charity services and free health program could be jeopardized if these personalities “control the system of our lottery games.”

The PCSO general manager gave the message to all employees of PCSO offices and 63 branches, while he was in Palawan to personally hand over a P5-million donation to victims of the recent typhoon “Vinta” that killed dozens of residents in the southern towns of province.

“When I say unite, I’m not asking you to protect me as your general manager or the chairman. I’m asking you to protect and defend this institution (PCSO) from the likes of former bagman-turned-whistleblowers. Let’s be all careful, keep the fight,” he said.

Asked to identify these detractors, Balutan said one of them was Sandra Cam, a member of the PCSO board.

“She dragged the name of the President but she failed to get what she really wants. She continues to invent stories and peddle this to the media but only a few believe her because the media community knew her very much, her shady background and bad reputation,” Balutan said.

Balutan said Cam, a friend of gambling lord Charlie “Atong” Ang, started her attack against the PCSO leadership in particular and the agency in general to “get media mileage for her political ambitions and personal aggrandizement.”

Balutan said Cam was engrossed with her personal ambitions to lord over the institution so she could make it her political tool in the future.

“No way! As long as I’m at the saddle I will not allow anyone to bastardize the charity agency,” Balutan said.

“With the guidance of the board now led by Chairman Bong Pinili I will aggressively implement my mandate to bring PCSO closer to the people especially the indigents in far-flung municipalities where medical services are hardly accessible to government social services,” he added.

Pinili, a retired police general and “mistah” (classmate) of Balutan in the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) “Matikas” Class 1983, was appointed on January 15 by the President.

This was after the former chairman, Jose Jorge Elizalde Corpuz, submitted his resignation because of health reasons.