Baluyut leads 6 others to MercedesTrophy Asian Final

Adones Baluyut bucked the heat and the wind and bested a tough field to capture top honors in the 12th MercedesTrophy at the Santa Elena Golf & Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Laguna recently.

Baluyut, an architect from ATB Design, also led six others, who will go with him to the Asian Final in Brisbane, Australia later this year where they will slug it out with the winners of the other regional events for spots in the World Final in Stuttgart, Germany.

An 11 handicapper, Baluyut turned in a gross 77 worth 42 points under the Stableford scoring system as he edged Jason Barcelon for the Class A crown in the 18-hole tournament which featured M-Benz owners.

Tom N Toms Manila Inc. owner Barcelon, with a 9 handicap, also shot a 77 but settled for second with a net 40.

Other winners in the annual event were Dr. Edward Salvador from the DLSU Medical Center; Solid Video Corp. vice president Christopher James Tan; Jaime Melo, a manager from the Office of SVP of Philippine Airlines; Kopi Roti’s Jenz Vincent Tecson; and Tiffany Copok, owner of A+ Credit Corp.

Auto Nation Group, Inc. president Felix Ang thanked the sponsors, players and guests for another successful staging of the annual event during awards rites. He also announced that as committed, MercedesTrophy 2017 has allocated a donation of P216,000 on behalf of all the registered players to the Cardinal Medical Charities Foundation, Inc.

Salvador, a 15-handicapper, carded 40 points from a gross 83 and nipped Mario Oreta, who also made 40 from a gross 87, to snare the Class B crown; while Tan ran away with the Class C plum with a 43 from a gross 89, six points ahead of Marcelo Fernando Jr., who pooled a 37 from a gross 95.

Melo fired a 79 for a net 70 as he repulsed Antonio Josue, who had an 82 for a net 71, to rule the Sponsors Division; Tecson sizzled with a net 68 from a gross 78 to beat Raymund Sangil, who made a net 70 from a gross 78, and top the Guest category; while Copok bagged the ladies crown with a net 82 from a gross 111, all played under the System 36 format.

Representatives of all sponsors, led by major backers Makati Shangri-La Hotel, PLDT Alpha, Philippine Airlines, Shell Philippines and QBE Seaboard Insurance, Inc.; and minor sponsors TW Steel, Security Bank Corp., Boysen, Business Mirror and Remy Martin graced the ceremonials of the event, an international three-tier structured amateur golf series, which drew 195 players this year with Marvin Caparros serving as the tournament director.