Ban harmful China induction furnaces, govt urged

An iron and steel industry group on Sunday urged the government to ban obsolete induction furnaces from China, citing concerns that substandard quality steel from such facilities may have entered the country and harming the sector.

In a letter to Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez, Philippine Iron and Steel Institute (PISI) President Roberto Cola said such steel not only negatively impacts the environment, but is also dangerous to use for construction.

“The Chinese government previously banned these facilities from producing construction grade steel in January 2017 because they produce substandard quality steel products and are one of the main sources of pollution in their host communities,” Cola explained.

“The main drawback of induction furnace facilities is the absence of a refining process to remove the harmful elements in the liquid steel,” he added.

This results in construction-grade steel products of inconsistent quality.

“The questionable quality poses a major safety hazard, given that most of these products are reinforcing steel bars used in the construction of buildings and infrastructures,” Cola said.

Operating these furnaces also hurts workers and surrounding communities, as “these obsolete facilities generally do not have dust and gaseous emissions collecting equipment,” he said.

“Harmful gases and dust generated during the scrap-melting process” go “directly to the environment,” he added.

DTI must make sure that using induction furnaces is limited to the foundry industry, which uses them as melting equipment to produce cast products, ferroalloys with specific properties, and stainless steel and high-alloy steel items.

Cola’s concerns were earlier raised by the Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) Iron and Steel Council (AISC), which said Southeast Asia had become the dumping ground of obsolete and unwanted equipment from China.

This “could adversely impact the orderly development of the iron and steel industry in the region,” AISC said.