Ban on OFW deployment to Kuwait stays, says labor chief

THE temporary ban on the deployment of Filipino workers to Kuwait remains in effect because of a “half-baked report” submitted by the country’s labor attache on the actual cause of deaths of seven Filipino household workers in the oil-rich nation.

Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello 3rd said this decision was reached after the labor attaché failed to comply with a government requirement to submit an independent report on his investigation.

Bello said what happened was that the findings were based on existing reports from the Philippine Labor Office (POLO) and the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait.

“He (labor attache) submitted his report last Friday but “hilaw (half-baked)” because he gave the reports of our labor foreign office and at the same time also submitted to us the report of the Ministry of Interior of Kuwait,” Bello said.

“What he failed to do was to mention in his report, which report we should follow. I requested our labor attache to come up with his own findings, not the findings of two separate agencies,” Bello added.

Bello said he was expecting the labor attache to come out with the report anytime this week to serve as basis on whether the temporary suspension on the issuance of overseas employment certificates (OEC) to OFWs bound for Kuwait would be lifted or whether a total ban would be declared.

“Hopefully he should come out [with the report]anytime today so that anytime this week we can come up with a decision on whether to make the suspension a ban or lift it, depending on the report of our labor attache,” Bello said. WILLIAM B. DEPASUPIL