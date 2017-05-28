BAN ON VERTICAL STRUCTURES PUSHED IN BAGUIO

BAGUIO CITY: The local legislature passed on first reading a proposed ordinance prohibiting the construction of residential, institutional, educational or any vertical structure within identified danger zones or high risk areas in the Summer Capital. Authored by Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr., the measure points out that one of the city’s critical problems is unabated squatting. “Migrants continue to occupy every available space, legally or otherwise, even areas that are declared as danger zones, thereby putting their safety and security at risk.” The ordinance “seeks to ensure the maintenance of peace and order, protection of life and property by prohibiting people from occupying areas declared as danger zones or in geographical areas where the probability of damage, injury, loss or other undesirable outcome is at its highest.” Any person, natural or juridical, found to have violated the proposed ordinance shall be meted with a standard fine of P5,000, including the structure’s summary demolition.

