Banal, Ayonayon power Skippers past Titans

Veteran forwards Gab Banal and Rian Ayonayon powered Marinerong Pilipino to its third straight win at the expense of AMA Online Education, 109-93, in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018 on Monday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

Banal sizzled with a game-high 20 points to go with 14 rebounds while Ayonayon poured 18 markers on an efficient 7-of-11 shooting clip to aid the Skippers in stretching their winning streak.

The lopsided victory allowed the veteran-laden squad to strengthen its grip of the No. 4 spot with a 4-2 win-loss record.

Marinero head coach Koy Banal was elated to see his players commit to their game plan.

”The key here is understanding what we want to do, what we want to achieve. Everything just fall into place. That is our reminder to them that they have to understand our system,” said Banal, who got contributions from all but one of the 14 players he deployed.

Alvin Pasaol and John Lopez scored nine points apiece while Billy Ray Robles and Barkley Eboña came off the bench to chip in eight markers each for the streaking Skippers.

Banal’s crew capitalized on its towering inside presence, dropping 54 points in the paint compared to AMA’s 32.

Marinero actually sailed to a rousing start through its red-hot shooting from beyond the arc and never trailed in the 40-minute contest.

The Skippers scattered away six triples to seize a massive 36-16 advantage at the end of the opening period.

With the younger Banal and Ayonayon at the helm, Marinero went on to dominate all throughout the game as it never lost hold of a double-digit lead.

Arvin Tolentino paced AMA with 18 points while Robbie Manalang, who tallied a conference-high 40 points in their last outing, was held to 15 markers on a paltry 4-of-11 shooting from the field.

Michael Cañete and Kyles Lao had 13 and 12 points respectively for the Titans, who absorbed third fourth defeat against a lone win.