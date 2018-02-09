Banal relishes Skippers’ winning run

Marinerong Pilipino head coach Koy Banal was elated to see his Skippers execute their game plan to near perfection as they notched their first winning streak in the Philippine Basketball Association Developmental League (PBA D-League) Aspirants’ Cup 2018.

Banal and his crew posted back-to-back wins at the expense of the skidding Wangs Basketball-Colegio de San Juan de Letran, 96-84, on Thursday at the Pasig City Sports Center.

“Everybody knows the game plan. Everybody believes in it. Everybody understood it. That’s what we insisted from the start,” said Banal, whose squad now sits in the middle of the 13-team field with a 3-2 win-loss record.

The veteran hoops tactician was unfazed by the Couriers’ 9-0 start.

“We knew that they are going to start strong in this game. But, again, we knew our game plan. I’m glad that everybody came in with laser-focus attention. Everybody knew the game plan and they executed it well,” he said.

Leading 47-40 entering the final two quarters, the Skippers unleashed a blazing 26-10 run to widen the gap, 73-50, and Marinero never looked back from then on.

“We know where to go. To me, that’s the most important thing. It is just one thing to know the system. The other thing is, are they willing to execute it? The best thing about this is understanding what we want to do, what we want to be,” beamed Banal.

Marinero had an explosive debut as it pulled off a 94-92 victory over fellow title contender Zark’s Burger-Lyceum of the Philippines University. The Skippers, however, lost in two consecutive games, first against Akari-Adamson University, and then against current leader Centro Escolar University.

Though Marinero is on a two-game winning roll, Banal said there’s still a lot of work to do.

“It’s a long way to go. As I’ve said, and I just want to be consistent here, we are basically a new team compared to the school-based teams, which are already solid. They are already familiar with each other and the coach. In our case, we’re practically new. So, (there is still) a lot of things to improve on individually and as a team. I hope that we will be able to make things okay come our next games,” said Banal.

After a five-game campaign in a span of three weeks, Marinero will have a deserved break before battling AMA Online Education on February 22.